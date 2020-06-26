Opinion | Bob Dylan's rough and rowdy return

Eight years after his last set of original songs on an album, Rough And Rowdy Ways is Dylan’s zestful return to songwriting and recording. We are blessed and lucky for that. What is more, even his voice sounds better than it has in years. Yes, it is still raspy and ravaged, but he, variously, croons and growls, sings the blues, and delivers lyrics in spoken-word style. I can’t think of any of the 10 songs on the album that I didn’t enjoy but the one that really stood out was My Own Version Of You. At the core of the song is probably Mary Shelley’s concept of Frankenstein—of building a creature with different parts. Dylan sings: I’ll take the Scarface Pacino and The Godfather Brando/ Mix it up in a tank and get a robot commando/ If I do it upright and put the head on straight/ I’ll be saved by the creature that I create.