Opinion | Books to add warmth to your chai time

So much fiction makes room for tea.... I am thinking of contemporary authors like Shona Patel and her Teatime For The Firefly, set in a fictional tea garden in Assam, and Dinah Jefferies’ The Tea Planter’s Wife, which draws one into the world of a Ceylonese tea garden in the 1920s. It is vicarious pleasure through and through. And if you, like me, find nothing more relaxing than a good murder mystery, Laura Childs has a whole series called the Tea Shop Mysteries. The first of the series is Death By Darjeeling, a pretty irresistible title for a tea drinker. Theodosia Browning runs the Indigo Tea Shop and just can’t keep her nose out of detective work. Keeping her company are her sommelier, Drayton, and a dog named Earl Grey. I am on book No.19, Plum Tea Crazy. They are easy reads and reading them with my tea is not too different from my teen years, when a glass of juice and a Nancy Drew made for a perfect summer afternoon.