Opinion | Bruce Lee: man and myth

The Way Of The Dragon, known in India as Return Of The Dragon because it was released after Enter The Dragon, offers a perspective on the kung fu versus karate antagonism that we can assume is Lee’s own, since he wrote, directed and starred in the film. His character travels to Rome to help out the owner of a Chinese restaurant who is facing extortion from a protection racket. There he finds the staff being trained in karate to resist the thugs. When a staff member who refuses to join the group says scornfully that karate is foreign, Lee responds, “Foreign or not, if it helps you to look after yourself when you are in a fight, you should use it."