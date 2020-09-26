Opinion | Buddhadev Mukherjee’s elastic people

The medium for the new series, though, is oil on canvas. There is a languor and contemplativeness in it that is new, the people are elastic, the boundaries between their bodies and the space they inhabit is blurred. In Mukherjee’s earlier In Search Of Each Other series—which a colleague raved about in this paper in 2017—an everyman roamed the house. He sat atop fans, tried to enter switchboards. “Whimsical" and “groovy" were appropriate then, not now. I ask Mukherjee if this is because of the covid-19 lockdown, this lack of movement, this deep introspection. Or is this a continuum?