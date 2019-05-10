Recently, my friend, A, came away from a coffee shop in Bengaluru half-bewildered and half-giggling. The sights he had seen! First, an embarrassed waiter delivered a coffee to a young woman sitting alone, explaining that the young man sitting nearby had paid for it. “He was behaving like he was a guy in a bar in a movie," exclaimed A. The woman considered the offering and then smiled at the dewy and audacious man. He joined her at the table. In the first of a series of “is this an ad for something" events, they found a board game from the coffee shop’s collection and played for a while. Then she left. The man moved to what is known as the bar—a countertop where you pretend this is your “local" (or worse, your dive) and where you pretend you can get work done on your laptop while sitting cheek by Mac with strangers. He then struck up a conversation with his neighbour, a girl with a Mac and a notebook. He began by discussing her pen (flashback to the shock I experienced on my first day in Delhi at age 18 when I overheard Girl 1 telling Girl 2 at the bus stop, “Mera pen pakadna, main nahin hoon toh Rajeevko de dena (Hold my pen, give it to Rajeev if I am not there)". I am still haunted by that pen and the relationship I imagine between the girl and Rajeev.

But back to the young man. The girl at the bar pulled out her Moleskine notebook. And he pulled out his Moleskine notebook. Then they discussed their Moleskines. Then they left together. By this time, A felt like he needed a stretcher, concussed as he was by the avalanche of hipster clichés.

A acknowledges that this avalanche could only hit him in an independent coffee shop, independent being code for an international homogeneity of décor with sans serif logos and industrial-ish interiors and single-estate coffees. In the now ubiquitous Café Coffee Day (CCD) or less common Barista or even Costa, Mr Audacity would not hang out to make cinematic overtures, and neither would Ms Moleskine. Those coffee shops are now desi, a bit like a family friend in front of whom you would not air your new and inexplicable mid-Atlantic accent. But like the family friend whose racy history you know nothing about, CCD and the other retail coffee chains used to play a similar role for the refashioning for another generation. In the late 1990s, I went with my friend and my brother to what was going to be the first of hundreds of CCDs. Smack on Bengaluru’s Brigade Road, it was intimidating, with cool new customers we could see from the street through the then-unfamiliar glass front.

That first CCD was a cybercafe, with computers lining the establishment and restaurant-style tables in the middle. When we entered, no one was sitting at a computer and all manner of fashion-forward folks were drinking coffee, five times the price of the beverage in the average coffee shop. My friend looked around and aired her discomfort, telling my brother, “I bet you will marry someone who looks like THAT"—that being a girl with blue streaks in her hair and wearing low-rise jeans. Giggling followed and we ordered the expensive cold coffee. Some years later, my friend would meet an arranged marriage prospect at a CCD or Barista and be appalled that the man didn’t offer to split the bill at all. By then, the computers had long since disappeared from CCDs and we had forgotten the time we didn’t know what frappé meant.

When I lived in south Delhi, I didn’t join in the mockery of women who wore boots in winter. I knew, and the boots-wearing women knew, that tweeting “Boots Season!" would make sense if there was actual snow to wade through. But boots weren’t about the condition of roads. They were a seasonal ritual and fun to participate in. It wasn’t too different from Odisha’s Bali Yatra festival, when paper boats are floated in commemoration of the maritime power of ancient Kalinga. No slushy snow, no actual ships going from Odisha to Indonesia, but so what?

But on one occasion, I admit I felt pain when I heard two young Delhi acquaintances spending a whole hour morosely wishing they lived abroad so they could wear their brand-new boots more. The two boots girls were bewildering, I realized, because they were highly aware they were not in Uggs country. Other folks were happy to just pretend they were in a place where knee-high vs ankle-high was an everyday question.

Where does pretending end and pretension begin? Your answer will determine how irritated you are by young people and their pseudoness. Your answer is only mildly inflected by your age. A, for instance, is 27. And when novelist Krishna Sobti looked back at the pretending/pretension of her youth in her quasi-memoir,A Gujarat Here, A Gujarat There, she was 92. In one lovely episode, she describes being a college girl in Lahore who decides to throw herself a birthday party with 120 guests on the banks of the Ravi. She arrives at the idea for this fabulous afternoon on another afternoon alone at a grown-up coffee shop. People stare at her, clearly wondering if she is waiting for someone. But Sobti remembers that audacious moment: “I went in and put in my order for tea. I focused intently on each and every sip. For a little while I forgot all about the tea and mathri at the canteen.... And then, as I sat there, I had a sudden epiphany." It could have been easy to look back at that afternoon and mock the pretensions of grandeur but Sobti doesn’t do that. She recognizes the need for all of us to fake it till we make it in the coffee shop of life.

Cheap Thrills is a fortnightly column about millennials, obsessions and secrets. Nisha Susan is the editor of the webzine The Ladies Finger.

