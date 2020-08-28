Opinion | Covid-19 and the rise of the Indian anti-maskers

In India, similarly, the azadi slogans that rang through the recent Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests are being repurposed to demand azadi from masks. It sets up the same false equivalency—how can those who demand azadi in the name of everything from LGBTQ+ rights to freedom of speech now suddenly turn on those who want azadi from masks? It’s the same reason—my right to live free from discrimination and prejudice does not harm someone. Wearing a mask is meant more to minimize your risk to others around you than to you. It’s specious to dismiss masks as pointless because we live with so many other diseases around us, diseases like tuberculosis that kill many more than covid-19 has. Tuberculosis is curable. The fact that so many Indians die from it is because they don’t have the resources to access treatment or stay the course. The anxiety about covid-19 should be a wake-up call for the public health failures related to TB, instead of TB becoming an excuse to ignore covid-19.