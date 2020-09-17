Opinion | Covid-19: Dark clouds and silver linings

In a column published on 16 May, I wrote that India had lost the battle to contain the novel coronavirus. At the time, the daily count of infections was a little over 4,000. It is now 25 times higher, closing in on 100,000, and likely to cross that figure by the time this article is printed. In another column the same month, I questioned the efficacy of the government’s contact-tracing app, Aarogya Setu. It appears my doubts were well founded, for the greatly hyped app has proven next to worthless. On 2 July, when detected cases in India had just topped 500,000, I wrote that low per capita figures meant little because the virus had an unimpeded path to five million cases and beyond. We have passed the five million watershed, and the current pace suggests we will soon overtake the US as the nation with the most cases.