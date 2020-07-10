Opinion | CTC’s ‘kadak’ command

Developing a taste for orthodox or CTC tea depends a great deal on how each has been marketed. Those who live in and around tea-growing areas are likely to drink orthodox tea from gardens of choice. The rest of us rely on mass marketing and accessibility. In the early to mid-20th century, there was a protracted and persuasive campaign to introduce Indians to tea. It was clearly successful: We went from drinking no tea at all to consuming 70% of our production by the end of the century. We became CTC drinkers because orthodox tea was exported to a market that already had a taste for it.