Opinion | Cucumber recipes beyond kachumber

Cucumbers do have potential beyond just salads and raitas. A Rajasthani sabzi made using the kakri variety goes extremely well with rotis. Madras cucumber (also called Mangaluru cucumber) is used regularly in sambhar. Recently, I was fascinated by a variety of squash that my neighbour got from her estate in Coorg. It looked like a small pumpkin with a thorny exterior and tasted very much like a cucumber—crunchy, juicy, sweet and slightly tart. I posted a photograph of this mystery squash on my Instagram and some of my followers informed me that it was mullu southekai (thorny cucumber in Kannada), which grows wild in the Malenadu area. I made a koottu (vegetables + cooked dal + coconut-based spice paste) using this and it turned out delicious.