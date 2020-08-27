Opinion | Death lessons from a mummy

The riches of the Theban necropolis that held the pharaohs’ tombs always attracted thieves, and the burial chamber of Ramesses II was pillaged not long after his death. His mummy, along with dozens of others, was restored and shifted to the tomb of a high priest, with an account of the restoration inscribed in the mummy’s linen wrapping. Three thousand years later, in 1881, authorities following the trail of unusual antiquities that had appeared in the market arrested a grave robber named Abd el-Rassul, who led them to the high priest’s tomb and its cache of mummies. Many of these now lie beside Ramesses the Great in the Egyptian Museum.