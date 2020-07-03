Opinion | Do butterflies bite?

Less than 24 hours earlier, we had made the agonizing decision to fly across the world and get to the town in upstate New York where I grew up and my parents still live to ride out the next phase of the pandemic and lockdown. We were alerted to a relief flight last minute, booked it, and spent a frantic 24 hours taking care of two young children and packing for an indefinitely long trip. In addition to the usual diapers and endless snacks and toys and children’s headphones and iPad games, we also had to think about our hand-sanitizer supply, Dettol wipes, face masks and shields, and whether or not we were making a grave mistake.