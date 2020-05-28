Opinion: Does Aarogya Setu really work?

Contact-tracing technology everywhere is falling short of its promise. Iceland’s Rakning C-19 has been downloaded by 40% of the nation’s residents yet Gestur Pálmason, the man overseeing contact-tracing efforts, says it has been far from a game changer. Australia launched Covidsafe with great fanfare in April. Nearly a month later, just one person has been identified using data from it. Properly used, Aarogya Setu could prove a useful tool in the fight against the virus, but it is no revolutionary solution. For it to work at all, it is imperative that the current trend of impositions and punishments be replaced by purely voluntary adoption. If citizens are informed that they have potentially been exposed to an infected individual and are offered accessible, cheap tests, most will do what is best for their own health and, in the process, help contain the spread of the disease.