Opinion | Why Elon Musk is both obnoxious and indispensable

Musk came to Tesla Motors as an early-stage investor, putting to use some of the fortune he made as one of the founders of the online payment firm PayPal. He soon took over Tesla’s operations, and led it to achieve what many thought impossible: making electric cars desirable and fun. Teslas can accelerate faster than the quickest fuel-driven production sports cars when a feature called “ludicrous mode" is turned on. They can be summoned, Batmobile style, to the spot where their owners stand. They practically drive themselves thanks to the company’s AutoPilot technology. Perhaps best of all, they improve with time, since data collected from all Teslas on the road helps refine the software of individual cars, which gets updated periodically, like a mobile phone operating system.