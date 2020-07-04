Opinion | Experiments with an eggplant and other desi adventures

You may know it as the eggplant, the aubergine, the baingan or, as we call it here in Bengaluru, the badnekai. This is a good time to explain that I may have erred in calling the brinjal a vegetable. We treat it like one in the kitchen but it is a fruit, as are the tomato and the cucumber. If you would like more precision, the brinjal is a berry, which means it develops from a single flower.