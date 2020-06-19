Opinion | Feeling gratitude for my postpartum depression

Motherhood didn’t seem to quite fit me. I tugged at the edges, hoping to pull it into place on my body but it just didn’t work. I felt like an impostor, stumbling over the words “my daughter". In solitude, I loved having a child, felt a deep contentment I have never felt before, but then anxiety would flood through my body, leaving me feeling vulnerable and scared, worried that this contentment would be ripped away from me and destroy me. I clutched my daughter in terror, unable to hand her over to grandparents or nannies. When my husband had her, I lay awake listening for them. I scalded my hands in boiling water while using my fingers to scrub every bit of her pacifiers and bottles, scared to let gloves touch her things. My happiness made me so frightened of the world.