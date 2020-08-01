Opinion | Five essential podcasts for music aficionados

Streaming platforms help, but only sometimes. My Spotify account, like everybody else’s, serves up daily mixes based on my listening history. And once a week it gives me a list that it calls the Release Radar—an array of new songs by artists both contemporary and old. At the time of writing, it tossed up a new single by Christone “Kingfish" Ingram, the stunning young blues singer and guitarist whom I had discovered in January, and who could be the new hope for the blues. I hadn’t realized Kingfish had released a new single but I know now because of Spotify. The track, Rock & Roll, is soulful, sweet and pleasurably understated. So much so that it made me open up his discography and experience his stunning talent once again.