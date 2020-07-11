Opinion | Five great new albums by (mainly) women

HAIM, comprising three sisters (Este, 34; Danielle, 31; and Alana, 28), are a Los Angeles-based pop rock band. Women In Music, Pt. III is only their third full-length but by every reckoning they are veterans, having already garnered accolades. Their music has sometimes been likened to that of Fleetwood Mac but they are no imitators. The three sisters traverse pop, R&B and folk rock and manage to blend those genres to create their own unique sound. The 16 songs on Women In Music are like a line-up of hits, catchy, uptempo and bursting with energy. Los Angeles, which the sisters appear to love with passion, surfaces almost all the time in their songs, particularly on the opening track (also titled Los Angeles) where they cheekily sing: New York is cold/ I tried the winter there once, nope/ Clearly the greatest city in the world/ But it was not my home/ I felt more alone. Got the blues? Try this unadulterated pop rock.