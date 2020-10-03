Opinion | Fleet Foxes are comfort food for your ears

But though such influences may be discernible, Fleet Foxes’ compact songs are packed with lustre. The instrumentation is often intricate and nuanced. For an outstanding example of this, listen to White Winter Hymnal, from the Foxes’ debut album. That song is less than 3 minutes long but it is astonishingly anthemic. Fleet Foxes’ influences seem to be drawn from rock’s heady 1970s era, from early-era folk, as well as from the more contemporary lo-fi generation of bands, including ones that are classified as shoegaze. It is easy, therefore, to segue from the Foxes’ music into the music of lo-fi experimental bands such as Yo La Tengo, or even into the alternative country territory of bands such as Wilco or My Morning Jacket.