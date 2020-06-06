Opinion | Floh, and the end of love

But last week, after hosting over 1,500 events across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa and New York City, the Floh founders hosted a farewell Zoom call. There were members (many were coupled, some had children in the frame), employees, friends and a few journalists who had followed Floh’s journey. It was because covid-19 had put a spanner in the whole model of meeting in real life. Their latest launch, this February, was a Singles Festival that Simran and Siddharth call a “Burning Man for Singles" or a “JLF for Singles". “We were planning to do one a month, eventually scaling up to 800-1,000 attendees in each, like a convention…with workshops and parties," says Siddharth. Evidently, not the best model in a world emerging tentatively from lockdown.