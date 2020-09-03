Opinion | GoT and the GST face-off

Commitments given in public by governments are held to a higher standard than oaths made by individual politicians in private, which is why the Union government’s decision to withhold taxes owed to states comes as a shock. The roll-out of a national goods and services tax required states to renounce much of their power to charge duties and tariffs, something they were loath to do. To allay concerns, the then finance minister, Arun Jaitley made them an offer they could not refuse. He guaranteed states a 14% annual growth of tax revenues for five years, with any shortfall in collections being made up through a compensation cess on products like coal, colas, cars and cigarettes.