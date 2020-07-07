To paraphrase Thomas Jefferson: We hold these truths to be self evident

that all musicals are not created equal. A man who failed to be president

finds pride of place alongside Broadway’s barber, fiddler and singing nun:

Now out on Disney+ Hotstar, here arrives the sensational Hamilton.

~

History as you never knew: black-washed and vivid, a mic-dropping beast,

A 160-minute epic (told via hip hop and ballad) about a man unappeased.

Alexander Hamilton, the Founding Father who wanted to do more than found,

wanted more for his America, so much more that he remained uncrowned.

~

Until—that is—Lin-Manuel Miranda, a Puerto Rican poet (who writes

like he’s running out of time) chose to hero this Treasury Secretary so white

that he married into a slave-owning family, yet cast himself to play the part

and, replacing Caucasians with persons of colour and rhythm, gave ’em heart.

~

The story is an inspiration: Hamilton was born a poor and wretched orphan

who rose up, freed America, built its financial structures—but it’s more fun

than it sounds, thanks to love songs and villains and terrific tracks about duels,

plus cameos by American icons whom Miranda (name-droppingly) uses as fuel.

~

Jefferson, Washington, Burr crowd around the promise of New York City,

Miranda’s Hamilton is drunk on the exuberance of his own verbosity.

Plots are hatched, friends and foes killed, letters written and blood spilled,

While performers take on essay-length songs, showing off serious skills.

~

The very finest is Renée Elise Goldsberry, who plays Angelica Schuyler,

Hamilton’s fiercely articulate sister-in-law—an all-round beguiler.

In any another world she may have seemed yet another Austen spinster,

But Goldsberry’s smartness burns hotter, it takes worlds to convince her.

~

Hamilton’s nemesis Aaron Burr advises him to “Talk less, smile more".

Played by Leslie Odom Jr, he’s an outsider committed to keeping score.

He gets the best song—The Room Where It Happens—one that reminds

how history leaves you, me and ancient scholars, all guessing blind.

~

Miranda, the charismatic creator, proves as prolific as his subject,

Singing nearly every song—there are over 20—an alarming prospect.

As both Lafayette and Jefferson, Daveed Diggs is so groovy it’s absurd.

Jonathan Groff (from Mindhunter) is delightful as King George III.

~

Now, the writing, one must confess, is not quite Stephen Sondheim.

(Some overwrought rhymes are, in fact, about as clunky as this line).

Give in to the energy and the flair; let slide the choruses patchy.

It takes a helluva lot of zing to make Congressional debate catchy.

~

Today, as statues of slavers are felled, where should Hamilton stand, if at all?

His legacy is not as clean as Miranda would like; the playwright has softballed.

Is it fair for Diggs to dazzle as Jefferson? Is that like a Jew playing Hitler?

We must celebrate art that makes us question, over art that keeps us brittler.

~

Is Hamilton too long? Too loud? Yes. But also: too overbearing? Too proud?

Hallelujah! Revolutions are messy, it takes heat and blood to rouse a crowd.

The greatest of this show’s many triumphs could be its refusal to rein it in.

As Burr would attest, history isn’t made by those who choose fence-sitting.

~

We need history to confront us into action. We need it to strike, to be violent.

To invoke a different Miranda: we no longer have the Right to remain silent.

Stream of Stories is a column on what to watch online. Raja Sen is a film critic and the author of The Best Baker In The World (2017), a children’s adaptation of The Godfather.

@rajasen

