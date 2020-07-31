Opinion | How I overcame my fear of dancing to groove to an Allu Arjun number

In the beginning, though, there was a bit of apprehension as well. I have never had a teacher who was 14 years younger than me. Would I be able to respect her? Would I be taken seriously as a student or be treated like a corporate hack going through mid-life crisis? She put that apprehension to rest in the first class itself as her ease with teaching, and the fact that she was as keen to teach as I was to learn, became evident. I still remember her words from the first session as we did some basic routines. “Which is your left leg? Correct. Now step that forward." You could have easily mistaken this for a kindergarten class but she never let me feel that way. Knowing when to wield the stick and when to dangle the carrot is the hallmark of a good teacher and in that aspect, Kale proved to be way wiser than her years.