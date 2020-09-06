Opinion | How tea became 'chai'

Chai’s story led me to Lutgendorf, recently retired as professor of Hindi and modern Indian studies at the University of Iowa, who has done research on how Indians became habituated to chai. He first visited India in 1971, returning often, researching and authoring books related to the Ramayan. Chai, which he tasted on his first day here, was a beverage he grew to love but also became curious about. It led to an year-long Fulbright-Hays fellowship in 2010 to research chai’s cultural history.