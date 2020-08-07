Opinion | How teas led the way for trains

It has been a while since I took an overnight train journey but if memory serves me right, the chaiwallah’s refrain goes chai-a chai-a chai-a, with kaapi punctuating the call in the south. I am not a fan of railway tea—its only redeeming feature is that it’s piping hot. And yet, several historical sources report that by the 1930s, the Indian Tea Association (ITA) claimed that “a better cup of tea could in general be had at the platform tea stalls than in the first-class restaurant cars on the trains".