Opinion I A 21-day challenge to make your child an independent thinker

My son was two years old when we visited my sister in San Jose during the summer holidays that year. She put a bowl of cereal in front of him and handed him a spoon. Severely jetlagged and worried that the bowl would come crashing down to the floor, I lifted myself from the couch to feed him, thinking “god forbid that he goes hungry". But before I could reach him, he had clenched his spoon and had instinctively started to put cereal in his mouth, without dropping or spilling. Teaching independence has a lot to do with us providing our children with opportunities to explore, learn and function freely. We like to give them everything except the chance to make mistakes and thus learn in the process.