Opinion I A book and its mesmerising soundtrack

They experimented musically too. On 2013’s Such Hot Blood, there are country and folk influences as the band tries to change the indie idiom that had permeated their earlier albums. But for those not obsessed with delving deep into a band’s oeuvre, TATE’s most compelling album has to be their latest. Throughout their career, TATE have been criticized as being too derivative, their sound too close to bigger acts such as Springsteen and The National, of course, but also to The Killers and Arcade Fire. Some of that criticism may be valid: If you listen to their early discography, there are moments when you can sense that they are a band borrowing heavily from some of those other successful bands. But on Hollywood Park, because Jollett goes the extra mile with his lyrics and the complementarity of the album with his book, TATE seem to have finally found their own special spot in the crowd. Jollett may sound like Berninger at times or early-era Springsteen, and even The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas, but his words have always been the redeeming factor for The Airborne Toxic Event.