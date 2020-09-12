Opinion I A Janus-faced genius of modern jazz

Yes, that’s the Janus aspect of Muldrow’s musical personality. Like Mingus, Muldrow straddles a range of styles and genres. But she also has aliases. One of them is Jyoti, a name given to her by the jazz musician and composer Alice Coltrane, who was a friend of the family (Muldrow grew up in Los Angeles and her parents were accomplished musicians). And Jyoti is the name she uses for her explorations of avant-garde jazz and electronic music. She also composes and performs under her birth name. But the music she makes then is different: It’s another form of jazz, amalgamated with funk, hip hop and neo-soul. But Jyoti’s newest album, Mama, You Can Bet!, dedicated to her mother, Rickie Byars Beckwith, continues Muldrow’s passionate journey into experiments with free jazz.