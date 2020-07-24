Opinion | I am finally living in the moment

When I look in the mirror, my face is not newly carved in Zen but here is how I recognize that something has changed in the last couple of months. I am not procrastinating hugely. Like many people, my ability to more or less meet my deadlines has almost always been accompanied by a counterproductive anxiety about meeting my deadlines that makes me want to do no work. Picture me worrying about not delivering and folding clothes or reading a romance novel instead. These last couple of months, however, I have been able to work without the mild nausea that is so old and so familiar I had forgotten what it is like to be without it. I mostly get through my to-do list and when I don’t I feel less panicked than I usually do. A sign of the times, I have been thinking, is the mutated exam dream. I (and one other person I know) had the familiar “it’s the morning of the exam and things have gone wrong" dream. Except that for the first time since this nightmare began plaguing us, each of us shrugged it away inside the dream. Never mind, was the general mood.