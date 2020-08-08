Opinion I Are you looking for a heroine?

You look a lot for heroes when you are young and you know that your textbooks are not going to teach you how you want to live. Many career teachers I know have told me that they paid careful attention to how they behaved in class and on campus because they knew that their students were looking for clues. Some teachers chose to make themselves transparent and self-effacing. Others, flamboyant and carefully rebellious. Other teachers brought the world to you. In school, one of my teachers invited a young alumna to come and read from her work. A poet, she wrote about everyday life with love and affection. The resin seats of buses, food, tiredness. I don’t remember her name but I remember being thunderstruck that you could write in English about desi things and write poems without floral references. Whatever their method, serious teachers knew that these choices had impact, and not necessarily in the predictable way of creating a classroom of imitators.