Opinion I Becoming new parents during covid-19

Watch limited news: I’m not the one to dole out armchair advice. Given that I have not counselled pregnant women through a pandemic before, I have tried to put myself in their shoes. And I have realised that I would be happier not knowing the rise and fall in covid-19 casualties, delays in vaccine formulation, conspiracy theories and other grim stuff. But in some of my counselling sessions, no matter what I say, our next session always starts with: “Doc, did you hear what happened on the news?", “I’m shattered to hear this" and “Why did this have to happen!" This one, clearly, is a work in progress.