Opinion I Being a single parent is not a frailty

The stigma over single parenthood percolates down to schools, families, college, in relationships, at work and more. It's not about the absent parent. It is more about the way we perceive singlehood as a disadvantage or a handicap. If not that, we lament about destiny having vanquished their chances of a “complete family". That takes away their sense of self and what they have. I have been in a room with children of single parents often, and they are treated as if they were delicate, made of glass, called “poor things", and in some horrifying cases they are sadistically interrogated.