Opinion I Carrying The Weight of The Band

But why this sudden flashback to a band and an era long gone? After all, three of the original members of the quintet (Helm, Danko and Manuel) are dead. The reason is The Weight Band, a new-ish group that originated around 2013. Lore suggests that The Weight Band was nurtured and formed by The Band’s original drummer and singer, Helm, who continued playing gigs even after he was diagnosed with cancer, and who wanted The Band’s music to continue into the future. The Weight Band, also a quintet, began by playing covers of The Band’s songs in a barn owned by Helm in Woodstock, New York. Since then, they have evolved into a full-fledged band, doing their versions of The Band’s songs but also original compositions that are astonishingly redolent of that group’s sound.