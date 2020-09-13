Opinion I Communication is the key to connection

P: Pay attention. One of the biggest challenges that we face in a moment of haste is how to stop and pay attention to our children’s body language, words and expressions, instead of just their actions. It seems like too much to ask for. However, when ignored or missed, we lose the golden opportunity to understand, empathise, ask questions and guide them. Hit a pause button on everything happening around you and simply communicate to the kids that you care for and value them. Attention is the foundation name of communication. If you are too busy, it’s perfectly alright to fix a later time to hear them out. Honesty is very important. If you can’t put away that gadget, say so, ask for time to finish jobs at hand and then keep your word.