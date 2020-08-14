Opinion I Five Indian bands for an I-Day playlist

We live in an era where listening to music is so effortlessly easy that it is difficult to imagine what it was like in the pre-internet days. Today, streaming platforms guarantee that you can find almost anything, no matter how obscure or rare the albums or bands are. Back in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, it wasn’t so. If you were a rock fan in India during those decades, you will likely remember how frustrating it was to get music that you really loved but never found in stores. There was, of course, another way to discover new bands and music. If you lived in one of the larger Indian cities, there was always a thriving local music scene and gigs that you could go to. In cities like Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, the local rock scene has been thriving from as early as the mid-1960s.