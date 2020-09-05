Opinion I From my grandmother’s feminism to mine

My grandmother was the only woman in her entire school in Vadodara. There is a picture of her standing to the right of the principal, separated from all the boys in her school. She worked, she had four daughters and raised them the same as she would have raised boys. With my grandfather, she travelled around the world, including across the US on Greyhound buses. When she was suddenly widowed at 67 years old, she took charge of her home and her bills and refused to stop wearing colour and refused to move in with any of her daughters. She equally loves the kitchen and cooking and reading and having a good glass of wine. She reads big heavy works of fiction and non-fiction in English and Marathi, her mother tongue, and also in Hindi and Gujarati.