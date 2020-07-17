Opinion I Heroes in the shadows

Information on Asian athletes can be scarce, no translated biographies readily available, no insights on how the Vietnamese approach sport easily found. But maybe we are also lazy, inundated with information from a few familiar sources and not always as inquisitive as we should be. There’s an Asian world out there that some of us tend to miss, or know too little of, and just for fun I wandered through history for an afternoon. I reacquainted myself with that farm boy Li Ning—six gymnastics medals at the 1984 Olympics—and discovered via The New York Times that his American peers referred to him in 1984 as “The Li Ning Tower of Power". The greatest female archer of the 20th century, according to World Archery, is an Asian, Kim Soo-Nyung, who won four Olympic golds (three of them in 1988 and 1992) and was called “The Viper". She packed up her bow for six years, had two kids, said what the hell, made a comeback and won another gold in 2000. Great sporting mummies isn’t a new thing.