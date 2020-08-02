Opinion I How parents can turn their children’s stress into strength

Problem-solving: Our children are faced with myriad issues on a daily basis—submission of homework on time, but there are internet issues at home. Or even, “I have a match tomorrow and my socks have holes in them". Typically, parents rush in to make calls to internet service providers or to get new socks from the market, with spares for the entire team. Or they leave everything aside to darn the sock even before the children can articulate their thoughts on how these problems can be solved. Problem-solving is a key cognitive skill that children will need as they face various life situations. We need to raise our children as confident beings, with faith in themselves and the first step towards it to let them think about how to approach a problem.