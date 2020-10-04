Opinion I How to talk to your kids about news?

To share or not to share news of current happenings with the children? That is one of the many dilemmas we face as parents today. If we decide to do so, then how much information is safe to share? Sometimes, even before we can make up our minds about it, kids have already heard the news, either blaring on the television sets or during discussion at the table. It just doesn’t stop at whether to share or not, but how does one make soft landings with such hard news? How does one deal with emotions and ensuing questions? And, most importantly, how to duck the ones we are not ready to talk about just yet? With school still shut, children have become directly impacted by this unfortunate world crisis. They want to ask questions about the multiple changes taking place around them. One thing I have ensured personally is that they get their answers from me. I would rather be the one they ask instead of seeking answers on the internet.