We relate. Starved of seeing people in the flesh, we are making more video-calls than ever. This is ideal for a twisty thriller, as members of a family are masterful at concocting elaborate conspiracy theories, at colluding based on convenience, or simply at choosing whom to leave out of the call and when. Faced by screens at all times, we end up looking more closely at them, scrutinizing them for details and clues. I won’t give away any plot from The Gone Game but it is hard not to identify with its characters. Wisely, the makers don’t bog us down with backstories and character histories; instead, we find ourselves eavesdropping on a family’s increasingly suspenseful conversations.