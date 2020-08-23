Opinion I Learning to be partners in parenting

One Monday morning, a couple called in for an emergency counselling session. This was nothing unusual—weekends are ‘high-risk zones’ for conflicting couples. I waited for them after finishing my usual appointments and wondered what this could be about: was it infidelity, or possibly one set of in-laws visiting without notice. Whatever it, I was certain that I had seen it before in my other counselling sessions. Soon after the couple was ushered in. The husband was a young man in a starched, ironed shirt, hair parted into two neat sides, and the wife—even before I could assimilate my observations about her—had already complained about my tiny cabin. I asked her to take a seat and if a cup of coffee could make up for the lack of space. She declined. Finally, I had time to take her appearance in. She hadn’t really combed her hair, which was knotted up in an untidy bun. Her skin was dehydrated and she had very tired eyes. Her clothes looked ill-fitted and mismatched. She was wearing a necklace as if to satisfy herself that she had dressed up. The lady reminded me of the time when I had delivered my second child, and used to mindlessly pull out clothes from piles, unable to remember what coordinating shirt with pants meant.