Opinion I Modern day post-punk’s new prototype

But anyone starting to explore Protomartyr ought to begin perhaps with their fourth album, Relatives In Descent. By the time the quartet released that album in 2017, their sound had become polished and lyrics, more poetic. On it, lead guitarist Greg Ahee’s riffs are highly punk-influenced; drummer Alex Leonard lays down intricate beats; and bassist Scott Davidson provides ample, if not virtuosic, depth. But it is Casey who is the ace in the pack. His prose-style lyrics and style have often been compared to the late Mark E. Smith, the maverick frontman of the British post-punk band The Fall. In My Children, from Relatives In Descent, he sings: To create, pass on, pass on/ What’s mine, now yours, pass on/ Written in stone, no longer in sand, pass on/ Pass on, to create/ To grace, what’s mine, now yours, I’m gone, pass on/ To create, create, pass on, pass on/ What’s mine, now yours, I’m gone, pass on, create, create, in stone…. All delivered by Casey in the beginning as if he’s at a poetry reading session—but soon losing his patience and breaking into aggressive song.