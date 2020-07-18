Opinion I No guilt parenting

In normal times, I could do this because we are privileged enough to have good childcare. But in covid-19 times, we are on our own and that means my husband and I trade off on work hours. If we both need to work, we have figured out a simple way to handle the children—we ignore them. I have set up a desk in the corner of their playroom so I can watch for fights getting heated or curtains being climbed but other than that I keep my headphones on and back turned. Between you and me, my headphones are never actually playing music and I am listening to them while I work —but they don’t know that.