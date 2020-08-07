Opinion I Of pocket gardens and horticulture therapy

Early one morning in May, my friend Bina Emily Murray and I walked on the path along the river Thames in Barnes, London. This is her neck of the woods, and the lawyer with a green thumb had us meander through little-used paths overgrown with wild cow-parsley, delicate as lace, till we arrived at the gated “allotments". This is where Bina has her own tennis-court sized mini farm amidst a patchwork-quilt of 70 others. She truly relishes coming here once or twice a week, to sow, water, weed, prune and harvest basketfuls of strawberries, raspberries, tomatoes, olives, sweet corn, basil, thyme and colourful flowers. “It’s a wonderful feeling to see a seed grow into a plant," she said, handing me a flavourful strawberry, “and nothing compares to tasting my own organic produce".