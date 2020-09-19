Opinion I Radish reloaded as chutneys, pickles and kimchi

Radish is the most satisfying vegetable to grow in a kitchen garden. The seeds are sown directly in the soil, so there isn’t the extra work of germinating and transplanting. It is a speedy crop, unlike most other vegetables that aim to dig into my non-existent reserves of patience. Radish is ready to harvest in 40-50 days. The leaves can be harvested even earlier. The best part about growing radish is that you get two vegetables for the effort of one, the root and the leaves, both equally versatile and delicious.