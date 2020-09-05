Opinion I Remembering Lenny Breau, jazz’s most inventive guitarist

Breau’s talents were so extraordinary that from the very beginning they wowed not only audiences but critics and other musicians, including jazz greats. There is a story about Breau and his encounter with John Coltrane, the master saxophonist. It was the early 1960s and Breau had gone to listen to Coltrane and his band at the famous New York venue, Birdland Jazz Club. Breau, who always carried his acoustic guitar with him, approached Coltrane between sets and asked whether he could play with his band. Coltrane, who didn’t know him at all, agreed and Breau sat in with his guitar plugged into one of the speakers. What followed was a 2-hour session during which Coltrane was so impressed that on several tunes he let Breau take the lead. Unfortunately, there is no recording of that performance.