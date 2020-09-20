Opinion I Say no without fear or guilt

Set boundaries without fear of disagreement. The ensuing disappointment can be dealt by active listening and communication. As much as I love to learn from parenting literature, I believe a lot of it has led us to become hypersensitive and guarded about the hurt we can cause by saying no. It's imperative for us to communicate no tolerance for disregarding health and safety. As parents, we need to develop the confidence and conviction that we will not harm our kids if we limit entertainment that impacts health, mood and accountability at school.