Opinion I Staying present in a pandemic

As this pandemic continues to rage, I find myself increasingly weary, anxious and sad. My energy levels are decreasing, enthusiasm is hard to come by. I realize it’s largely because it’s difficult to look ahead. The longer this reality remains our reality, the more difficult it becomes to imagine a new old world just around the corner. Will we really ever again sit elbow to elbow with strangers in a movie theatre? The very thought is outrageous. Am I going to allow my children to leap and jump in soft play areas filled with other kids and their germs? What about clothes shopping? Will I stroll through Zara with an armload of clothes to try on in a fitting room? Will I brush my teeth in transit at an airport while watching the other exhausted travellers at nearby sinks?