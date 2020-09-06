Opinion I The truth about tantrums

Show them how to get over it: I understand that a lot goes into coping with a tantrum. To see your child suffer emotionally, while also feeling embarrassed about the outburst, is tough to say the least. However, if we choose to relive those moments, we will forever remain in a state of reaction. Letting go of those feelings is important so that we don’t continue to rebuke our children. While you can state that you are not alright with what has happened, you can also reassure them that you will be around to help them learn. And that it’s okay to let go of the incident, while learning from it.