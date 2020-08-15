Opinion I When will the Indian male be truly ‘atmanirbhar’ at home?

On the Bengali reality show Didi No.1, television actors swapped stories about lockdown lessons. One actor bragged that he had gone to the market for the first time. He would video-call his wife to show her the fish he was about to buy. His wife rolled her eyes and said she had been hospitalized for a few days and came home to find the sink overflowing with dishes. After she nagged him for a few days, her husband decided he had had enough. He marched off to the bathroom with a big pan filled with dishes and turned on the taps full blast, washing more of the bathroom than the dishes. When he emerged, drenched and exhausted, he turned to her and gasped, “Give me a cold drink immediately." His friend, a comic actor, joked that he evaded all household chores during the lockdown by locking himself in his studio and “working from home". “But I listened to my wife," he protested. “I turned off the AC in the morning when she told me to."