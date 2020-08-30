Opinion I ‘Who wants to be a Ninja?’

I usually desist parents from bringing their children into therapy unless it’s for clinical testing or intervention. I would rather have the parents present in their place and empower them with co-counseling skills. After all, what parents can achieve with their child, no one else can. But some weeks ago,I decided to take a few young kids into therapy. The reason was they were getting bullied and the parents were so paralysed with anger and pain that I had to take matters into my hands. I had to counsel the little ones on how to manage such challenges, stand up for themselves and stay safe when they are alone or when no one is looking. But this had to be done in a way that they neither carried the baggage of bitterness in the future nor do they subject others to what they went through.